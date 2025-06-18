New classrooms inaugurated at state-aided higher secondary school in Siliguri

Five newly constructed classrooms were inaugurated at the Netaji Boys’ High School, a state-aided higher secondary school, in Siliguri on Sunday. It was a joint initiative by Siliguri Round Table India 220 and Siliguri Ladies Circle 140.

The classrooms were built under the ‘Freedom Through Education’ (FTE) project, which aims to improve learning environments for underprivileged children.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source in the school said that of the five classrooms, one has been developed as a smart classroom for younger students (Classes 5–10), while the other four classrooms, each measuring approximately 650 square feet, will be for students of classes 11 and 12.

Rajib Ghosh, the headmaster, said the new classrooms would allow the faculty to restructure its academic sessions more efficiently, as the school had long been grappling with space constraints, especially for its higher secondary students across

science, arts, and commerce streams.

“Earlier, due to a lack of space, running all three streams smoothly was difficult. With these new rooms, we can operate in a better academic environment and give our students what they deserve. Currently, the school has around 500 students enrolled in classes 11 and 12. There was a classroom crisis for a long time. The existing classrooms were smaller and insufficient to accommodate our growing number of senior students. These five new classrooms, particularly the four larger ones, will go a long way in easing that pressure and allowing us to conduct classes more effectively,” he said.

“Besides the classroom space, each room has been fully equipped with necessary infrastructure like fans, electric wiring, fresh paintwork, benches, chairs, and tables. These facilities will create a comfortable learning environment for our students. The existing smart classroom from the ground floor will be shifted into the new one for better utility and access,” he added.

Utsav Mittal, chairman of Siliguri Round Table 220, said they are focused on providing supportive educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

“Our primary motive has always been to build classrooms and ensure better education for all. That is the vision of our organisation and ‘Ladies Circle India’. We are grateful to be able to contribute to a school that is making an impact in the region,” he said.

Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, commended the initiative.

“We appreciate the initiative to develop infrastructure in schools,” Deb said.