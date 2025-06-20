Nepali now optional for WBCS exam: Govt fulfils decade-long demand of hill residents

The Mamata Banerjee government has included Nepali as an optional subject for students appearing for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Examination, fulfilling a decade-long demand.

A notification issued by the personnel and administrative reforms department (WBCS cell) on June 17 listed Nepali as one of the 38 optional subjects a candidate could choose for the WBCS mains examination.

“…the Governor is pleased herby to make, with immediate effect, the following amendments in the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Recruitment Rules, 1978….” the notification states.

Candidates appearing for the WBCS exams have to clear a preliminary paper on general studies that carries 200 marks. The marks are not carried forward but are used for screening candidates for the main tests.

The main exam has six compulsory papers with 200 marks each and one optional paper. The optional paper has two papers of 200 marks each.

Earlier, Bengali, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Pali, Arabic, Persian, French, Urdu and Santhali were among optional subjects.

Nepali is recognised by the state government as one of the official languages of the Darjeeling hills. Nepali was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 1992.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University had first demanded in 2015 that the Bengal government make Nepali an optional subject in the state civil service exams. The then Kurseong MLA, Rohit Sharma, pursued the demand with the government the same year.

Despite the demand being raised continuously, there had not been much progress.

This year, members of the Hill Student Union of North Bengal University again raised the issue.

The matter was then taken up with the government by Anit Thapa, the chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bisa, and Ajoy Edwards, the chief convener of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front, and others.

While expressing gratitude to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Thapa tried to subtly send a message that his relations with the present government had helped resolve the issue.

“The development is yet another testament to the fact that dialogue remains the most effective means of resolution. Taking issues to the right platform, placing them before responsible leadership and the community with clarity are essential diplomatic qualities we must embrace,” said Thapa.

Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha is an ally of the Trinamool Congress in the Darjeeling hills.

While thanking the chief minister, Bista said “this course correction is not just an administrative decision, it is a reaffirmation of the values enshrined in the Constitution ... .which guarantee equality before low, prohibit discrimination and ensure equal access to public employment”.