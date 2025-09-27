Navami and Dashami likely dampened as new low-pressure area brings rain to South Bengal

Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal may face disruptions as a new low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 1, bringing rain to many areas over the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The five-day festival begins on September 28 and concludes on October 2 with Vijaya Dashami, though idol immersions in several locations will take place later.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in south Bengal, with heavy showers expected at isolated locations in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

Kolkata may witness heavy rain on October 1, while southern districts could see significant downpours in the following two days.

The current depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which intensified near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday, is expected to make landfall between south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. \

After moving inland across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, it will gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday.

Sea conditions are likely to be rough, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen not to venture into waters along the West Bengal-Odisha coast during this period.

Earlier forecasts had predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in Kolkata on Panchami (Saturday), with similar conditions expected through Ashtami (Tuesday).

Intensity and spread of rainfall could increase after September 30, when another system is expected to approach the east coast from the Bay of Bengal.

While more than one spell of rain is possible on Sashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, intermittent sunny intervals may allow puja-goers to visit pandals. Organisers remain concerned, however, as heavy rainfall on any Puja day could be devastating for festivities.

Pandal hoppers were already out on Saturday, and major pujas have seen significant crowds despite cloudy skies and brief showers.

(With inputs from PTI)