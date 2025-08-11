Migrant worker’s ‘mysterious’ death in Kerala, decomposed body recovered from forest

A 26-year-old migrant worker from Alipurduar district’s Falakata has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kerala.

The deceased, Abul Hossain, was a resident of Ward No. 7 of Falakata municipality and worked as a painter. He had moved to Thrissur, Kerala, a month ago to work under a contractor, leaving his wife and two-year-old son at home.

According to his family, Abul last spoke to his wife on Tuesday evening and could not be contacted since.

On Saturday, his family received a call from officers of Kottakkal police station in Malappuram district who informed them that Abul’s decomposed body had been recovered from a nearby forest.

Police also recovered his bag and mobile phone from Thrissur station, around 75km from where his body

was found.

Footage from a CCTV camera near his residence reportedly shows Abul standing on the balcony on Tuesday night, speaking loudly to someone over the phone.

“We cannot believe Abul is gone. He had just started a new job. We want justice,” said his uncle, Aminul Haque. His family could not say how the police discovered his body.

Abul’s father, Amir Hossain, has gone to Kerala with another relative. The funeral will be held there after the post-mortem.