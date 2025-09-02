Malda homemaker killed with spade by brother-in-law after rejecting advances

A 28-year-old homemaker was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her brother-in-law at Jamalpur, a village in the Malda district, on Monday morning.

A source said Sunita Murmu lived with her husband Naip Kisku, his brother Sanjib and his mother in the same house.

A source said, on Monday morning, Sanjib took a spade and followed Sunita to a pond where she was washing utensils. He attacked her with the spade, and she died on the spot.

Some locals spotted Sanjib with the blood-smeared spade and intercepted him. They beat him up, tied him to a pole, and informed the police.

Naip, a farmer, was working in a field around two kilometres from their house.

“Sanjib had made indecent proposals to my wife, but she didn’t respond. He had a grudge against her, but I never thought that he would kill her,” said the bereaved husband.

A police team recovered the body and arrested Sanjib. They also seized the spade he used for the murder.

Later, Naip filed a police complaint against his brother. A probe has been initiated.

‘Stolen’ motorcycle

A man was arrested on Saturday in central Calcutta for riding a motorcycle that was reportedly stolen from Odisha.

“Traffic police personnel stopped the vehicle and checked the documents. When asked about the Odisha number plate, the rider failed to provide a satisfactory response,” said a police officer.

The police said the man, identified as Bishal Mahato, was questioned for several hours.

“It was found that the vehicle with the same registration number had been stolen from Odisha,” said a senior officer of the central division of Kolkata Police.