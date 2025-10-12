Malda Congress to step up SIR ante for 'real voters', deploy booth agents district-wide

The Congress, in its traditional bastion Malda, has started preparing to monitor the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls so that "genuine" voters are safe.

Malda district Congress leaders on Sunday met to prepare the list of booth level agents (BLAs), who, on behalf of the party would go door to door to explain the SIR to residents and bust misconceptions about it.

"We are aiming at appointing BLAs in all booths of the 12 Assembly segments in Malda district. Their primary task will be to keep vigil so that genuine voters are not dropped from the electoral roll. At the same time, the BLAs will visit the households to inform voters about the documents needed for the SIR," said Isha Khan Choudhury, currently the only Congress MP in Bengal and district Congress president.

The MP alleged that the Trinamool Congress had been "deliberately trying to confuse voters about the SIR".

"Trinamool in some areas have been telling voters that the SIR is a new form of the NRC to generate fear in the minds of the voters and reap political benefits in the 2026 election like they did in 2021. The BJP, on the other hand, has been creating an environment of fear in the voters. The fear politics of the Trinamool and the BJP has to be foiled," Khan Choudhury said.

The Malda district Congress will circulate phone numbers of leaders among voters so that they can directly contact them in case of any SIR queries or confusions.

In 2016, the Congress-Left Front alliance won 11 of 12 Assembly constituencies in Malda and the BJP won a single seat only. The two parliamentary seats in Malda were won by the Congress in 2009 and 2014.

But the party fortunes went downhill from there. The Congress lost an MP seat in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress failed to win a single seat in Malda. Trinamool won eight and the BJP the remaining four seats, after which many prominent Congress leaders defected to Trinamool and the BJP.