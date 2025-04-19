Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre ties physical & digital learning with UGC's help

The Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), previously known as the Human Resource Development Centre of North Bengal University (NBU) here, has installed two advanced hybrid teaching and learning interfaces for the varsity’s students and teachers.

It is the only centre in north Bengal with such a facility. The project was undertaken with the financial assistance of the University Grants Commission.

The director of MMTTC, Anjan Chakraborty, said it was a significant step.

“With the integration of this technology, the centre has turned into a hub where physical and digital learning can now go hand in hand. Students and research scholars earlier restricted by geographical boundaries are now attending classes, seminars, and workshops conducted by any of the departments of NBU, from any part of the country,” Chakraborty said.

“The hybrid system allows real-time interaction and access to recordings for later reference, thereby increasing flexibility and inclusiveness in higher education. This not only benefits students of this centre but all departments of the varsity,” he said, adding participants from across India could join class sessions without having to physically reach the varsity.

“We have seen improved attendance and better engagement since the system was installed. Hybrid teaching and learning interfaces combine in-person and online learning experiences to create a more flexible and engaging educational environment,” he said.

Sources said departments across NBU are using the facility to host webinars, national and international workshops and collaborative academic projects.

“The seamless transition between in-person and online modes has made it easier for departments to expand their academic outreach,” said a senior faculty member. “This technology is not only crucial for staying up-to-date with global academic standards but also for ensuring that students from remote areas are not left out.”