Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 30, 1785

Charles T. Metcalfe, who as acting Governor-Gen- eral had introduced major reforms in India that included an Act on the freedom of press, was born on this day in Calcutta. His father had been a director of the British East India Company.

Metcalfe was educated in Eton in England and returned to Calcutta to work as a writer for the company. He was appointed private secretary to Governor-General Lord Wellesley and went on to hold several high diplomatic and administrative posts in various parts of India.

He was appointed to the Supreme Council of India in 1827 and acting Governor-General in 1835 after Lord Bentinck left. In 1835, he signed the Press Act that repealed the restrictive regulations of 1823 and restored press freedom. English was instituted as the official language of India during his tenure.

He became Lieutenant-Governor of the Northwest Provinces next but was denied the Governor’s post of Madras (Chennai), following which he resigned and returned to England. He was later appointed Governor of Jamaica and Governor-General of Canada.

Metcalfe Hall in Calcutta is named after him.

