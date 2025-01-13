Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 13, 1859

Lawyer and nationalist Bhupendra Nath Bose was born on this day. He studied at Presidency College, Calcutta, and later obtained his law degree. He became a very successful lawyer. He was a follower of Surendranath Banerjea’s political views.

Protesting against the British government, he left his post at the Calcutta corporation with 26 others under Banerjea’s leadership and joined the Indian National Congress.

He was a member of the Bengal Legislature. Partition of Bengal was announced during this period in 1905. He participated actively in the anti-partition protests and boycott of foreign goods. He presided over the Bengal Provincial Conference held at Mymensingh in 1905 and became the president of the Indian National Congress in 1914.

From 1917 to 1923, Bose was appointed a member and under-secretary in the council of the secretary of state for India and a member of the executive council of the governor of Bengal in 1923. Later he was made the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. He was the first president of Mohun Bagan football club.

