Worried over the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, schools call off summer trips for kids

At least two schools cancelled student trips scheduled in May because of India-Pakistan tensions.

A third school will decide in a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahadevi Birla World Academy had two trips scheduled in May — one to Isro around May 13, and the second to Ooty and Mysore around May 18.

Both were called off last week.

“The national space agency cancelled the Isro trip themselves. Last week, we called off the trip to Ooty and Mysore because of the uncertain situation in the country. We will not rest easy sending off children on a trip under such circumstances,” said Anjana Saha, principal, Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

The trip to Ooty and Mysore was for 45 students of Classes XI and XII, and the one to Isro was for students of Classes IX and X.

“The children were to travel by flight, and airports were on high alert. It is best they don’t travel now,” said a school official.

Even adults are wary of travel unless essential.

The Heritage School cancelled a five-day trip to Kalimpong in end-May for children in the middle school.

“Keeping in mind the children’s safety, we decided to cancel the trip. We thought it was avoidable,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School.

The school, however, went ahead with trips to Australia and the UK.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy has a trip planned to Manali in the first week of June. The trip is for 40 Class IX students.

“We have kept our decision on hold. We are assessing the situation for a few more days. We will announce our decision on May 26,” said Meena Kak, director, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

Schools usually organise two trips every year for students, one in the summer and another during Durga Puja in October.