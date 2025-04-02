MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 02 April 2025

Two injured after app cab hits auto, car on the EM Bypass-Prince Anwar Shah Road connector

Injured passenger and driver were admitted to Ruby General Hospital, driver of app cab managed to flee, say police

Our Special Correspondent Published 02.04.25, 05:36 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The driver of an autorickshaw and his octogenarian passenger were injured after an app cab hit the three-wheeler on the EM Bypass-Prince Anwar Shah Road connector on Tuesday morning, police said.

The app cab hit a vehicle, damaging its front, before coming to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured passenger and the driver were admitted to Ruby General Hospital. The driver of the app cab managed to flee, the police said.

The police said the accident happened near a petrol pump at the Sapuipara crossing on the Prince Anwar Shah Road connector around 9.40am.

The app cab was parked on one side of the flank of the connector, which leads to Jadavpur police station from the Bypass, the police said.

When he started the car, it moved ahead suddenly and hit the autorickshaw, an officer said.

“The driver failed to stop the car even after it hit the autorickshaw, and moved ahead further, and came to a halt after hitting the private car that was going towards Jadavpur,” the officer said.

The injured autorickshaw driver has been identified as Bikki Rajak. Hriday Krishna Das, 80, seated in the autorickshaw, hit his forehead on an iron rod and suffered a deep gash.

“The on-duty traffic sergeant removed the vehicles. The two injured were taken to Ruby General Hospital. Garfa police station was informed about the accident,” the officer said.

The condition of the two injured was stable. An intimation was sent to the owner of the app cab to provide details of the driver, the police said in the evening.

RELATED TOPICS

Accident App Cab Ruby General Hospital
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India will drop its tariffs substantially, says Donald Trump ahead of April 2 deadline

Just a few hours before US President’s comments, the White House said India imposes a 100% tariff on American agricultural products
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the launch of 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' portal, developed by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The amount we hold in foreign exchange reserve is enough to take care of 11 months of imports

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT