Two injured after app cab hits auto, car on the EM Bypass-Prince Anwar Shah Road connector

The driver of an autorickshaw and his octogenarian passenger were injured after an app cab hit the three-wheeler on the EM Bypass-Prince Anwar Shah Road connector on Tuesday morning, police said.

The app cab hit a vehicle, damaging its front, before coming to a halt.

The injured passenger and the driver were admitted to Ruby General Hospital. The driver of the app cab managed to flee, the police said.

The police said the accident happened near a petrol pump at the Sapuipara crossing on the Prince Anwar Shah Road connector around 9.40am.

The app cab was parked on one side of the flank of the connector, which leads to Jadavpur police station from the Bypass, the police said.

When he started the car, it moved ahead suddenly and hit the autorickshaw, an officer said.

“The driver failed to stop the car even after it hit the autorickshaw, and moved ahead further, and came to a halt after hitting the private car that was going towards Jadavpur,” the officer said.

The injured autorickshaw driver has been identified as Bikki Rajak. Hriday Krishna Das, 80, seated in the autorickshaw, hit his forehead on an iron rod and suffered a deep gash.

“The on-duty traffic sergeant removed the vehicles. The two injured were taken to Ruby General Hospital. Garfa police station was informed about the accident,” the officer said.

The condition of the two injured was stable. An intimation was sent to the owner of the app cab to provide details of the driver, the police said in the evening.