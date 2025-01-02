Traffic violations soar on New Year's eve, two-wheeler offences surge

The number of traffic rule violations involving two-wheelers almost tripled on the last day of 2024 compared to what it was on December 31, 2023, according to police records.

If police prosecutions are an indicator, a strict vigil was maintained to curb reckless riding across the city.

On Tuesday, as many as 2,237 motorcyclists were prosecuted for riding without wearing a helmet and with more than one pillion rider.

On New Year's Eve in 2023, only 773 motorcyclists were prosecuted for the same offences.

The number of cases of drink driving almost halved on Tuesday compared with last year. On Tuesday, 138 motorists were prosecuted for drink driving, compared with 287 booked for the same offence on the last day of 2023.

"The maximum number of traffic rule violations was committed by two-wheeler riders. A large number of them were prosecuted for not wearing a helmet," said an officer in Kolkata Police's traffic department.

An officer who was deployed in south Calcutta on Tuesday said many motorcyclists he had stopped for not wearing helmets sought immunity from prosecution citing the year-end festivities all around. "No one was spared," the officer said.

The fine for riding without a helmet is Rs 1,000.

The police said the number of cases of drink driving was “exceptionally low” compared to the prosecution figures on the December 31 night in 2023 or 2022.

“Drink driving cases have gone down (compared with other years). A large number of revellers with cars availed of the valet service at hotels and restaurants. Many hired chauffeurs so they did not have to drive after a drink or two. The result was evident on the roads,” said a senior officer in the traffic department.

On Tuesday, 267 motorists were prosecuted for rash driving, 30 for driving while speaking on mobile phones, 389 for speeding and 1,769 for signal violations.