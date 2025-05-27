Three persons killed, eight injured in three different accidents across the city

Three persons were killed and eight injured in three different accidents across the city between Sunday and Monday.

Early on Monday, an accident involving three vehicles happened in front of the Tea Board in central Calcutta.

Police said a car hit a motorcycle with two pillion riders and a stationary app cab before ramming into a traffic police kiosk, killing one person and injuring eight, including the driver of the offending car.

The car hit the two-wheeler at the crossing of Indian Exchange Place and Brabourne Road around 12.55am on Monday. Rabi Jaiswal, 36, one of the pillion riders, was fatally injured. He was declared dead at SSKM Hospital.

The motorcyclist, Amit Kumar Jaiswal, 39, and the other pillion rider, Rabi Das, 39, were also injured and were treated at SSKM Hospital.

The three are residents of Tikiapara in Howrah.

The car hit an app cab standing along the road after it rammed into the bike.

Two passengers of the app cab were injured in the crash.

The car then crashed into a traffic police kiosk.

The police said the driver of the offending car and three passengers in the vehicle were injured in the crash. They were treated at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Two run over

Motorcyclist Nirmal Das, 55, a resident of Hooghly, died after being hit by a bus on MG Road on Monday afternoon.

Jabir Sheikh, 75, died after being hit by a motorbike on Basanti Highway near Chowbhaga on Sunday afternoon.