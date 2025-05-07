Three men arrested for Rs 2.66 crore robbery in taxi

Three men, including a staff member of a money changing company, that was robbed of ₹2.66 crore on Monday, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to police, the staff member was not present at the robbery spot but had allegedly informed the men who carried out the crime about the cash and the time it was being transported to the bank by two of his colleagues.

The accused is one of the five staff members in the office who were aware of the amount and time the cash would be transferred, said an officer.

“Out of the five, two were transporting the money. We questioned the remaining three and zeroed in on him,” said a senior officer of Entally police station.

The accused has been identified as Riju Hazra, 27, a resident of Pulin Khatik Road in Tangra.

Sources said Hazra’s mobile phone call details gave away the fact that he had alerted others involved in the crime about the movement of the money.

Two others arrested were identified as Sanjib Das, 39, and Mohammad Sarfaraz, 25.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the two staff members transporting the money to be deposited at the bank were not at fault. However, it is too early to divulge further. We are looking for more people involved in the crime,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Two employees of the money changing company on SN Banerjee Road reported the robbery on Monday.

The duo had alleged that two men had intercepted the taxi they were travelling in with ₹2.66 crore and forced their way into the vehicle. They forced the driver to take the cab to a location at Kamardanga in Topsia, where two others joined them. The four took out the cash from the cab’s truck and fled.

“Initially, we found multiple discrepancies in their statement but later it appeared that they were not lying,” said an officer.

The trio was arrested on Tuesday. They have been sent to police remand till May 19.

Mohammad Sarfaraz and Sanjib Das were allegedly involved in other crimes in the past. They had tried to pull off a similar robbery in the Park Street-Shakespeare Sarani area a few years ago, the police said.