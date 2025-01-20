MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 20 January 2025

Therapy armed with superior precision for better access and reduced radiation exposure

Interventional therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that delivers a therapeutic agent directly to the site of a medical problem

Debraj Mitra Published 20.01.25, 11:30 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by the Telegraph

A city hospital has installed an advanced system of interventional therapy that doctors said offers superior precision, better access and reduced radiation exposure.

Interventional therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that delivers a therapeutic agent directly to the site of a medical problem. It can be used to treat a variety of conditions, from cardiovascular diseases to cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, run by Narayana Health, has launched “a second interventional radiology catheterisation laboratory (Cath lab),” said a hospital spokesperson. “With this, we are equipped to perform simultaneous interventional procedures.”

Shuvro H. Roy Choudhury, director and clinical lead of interventional and endovascular radiology at the Mukundapur hospital, said: “Interventional radiology procedures are less painful than traditional surgery. The recovery time is quicker and the hospital stay is much shorter. We already had a lab. With the addition of this second lab, our capabilities are now further enhanced. The new lab’s advanced visualisation and guidance technology and expanded observation capabilities allow procedures to be viewed from multiple angles, providing a comprehensive treatment and learning experience."

The new Cath Lab is equipped with the Canon Cone Beam CT Interventional Cath Lab system. Roy Choudhury said it was a “technological breakthrough”.

“It offers superior precision and reduced radiation exposure. The set-up includes better access to the patient, more advanced guidance to direct devices and more television monitors, allowing larger teams and trainees to observe procedures from multiple perspectives,” he said.

The new Cath Lab will become integral to cardiovascular, oncological and neurovascular procedures, the hospital said.

R. Venkatesh, Group COO, Narayana Health, said: “This facility will serve as a benchmark for integrated interventional, high-quality cardiac and vascular care."

RELATED TOPICS

Medical Treatment Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Before Sanjay Roy’s verdict, three rapist-murderers got the death penalty in Bengal

While Calcutta and suburban Bengal hit the streets demanding swift justice for the victim at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, three minor girls were raped and murdered in three district towns
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT