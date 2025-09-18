Tech gives voice to those with special needs, say experts on disability and inclusion

Technology has made it easier for many individuals with special needs to communicate and build social connections, say those who work with them.

Individuals with cerebral palsy, autism or other special needs find it difficult to express themselves verbally or in writing, but the use of technology is often easier for them and a leveller, they said.

People without disabilities often assume that if those with disabilities cannot write or speak, they do not have an opiniony, said a psychologist.

"Not having speech does not mean they do not have an opinion and technology has changed that. It has given people with autism or other disabilities a platform to communicate," said Indrani Basu of the Autism Society West Bengal.

"Their opinions are acknowledged, and it changes the approach of those without disabilities towards those with disabilities," said Basu.

A 19-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, whose speech is garbled, has mastered the use of several apps. He is able to communicate and has built a network of friends online.

The teenager visits schools and organisations to advocate for a change in society’s attitude and approach towards disability, and technology has made it much easier for him to express his views.

"He does his homework online and prepares himself before a meeting or a public address. Hearing his viewpoints, many find it hard to believe that he does not speak," said the boy's teacher.

On many occasions, parents insist that their children should write, knowing well that they are struggling.

"We know that many of our children cannot write but that does not mean they do not know the answer. Writing requires skills. Many children find it difficult to coordinate motor and cognitive skills to write. But the same thing becomes easier for them when they type," said Nilanjana Rambothu of Sunshine Autism Care Society.

Rambothu said they were using technology to train individuals and help parents understand how they can use technology to communicate, said Rambothu.

"If they are able to express through other mediums, why would we not accept that. But the device has to be used as a learning device and not a tool which needs to be monitored," she said.

The ability to express and people acknowledging their opinions gives individuals with disabilities self-confidence, said Swati Chakraborti, consultant at the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy.

"Technology enables them to explore their creativity, too. I have seen them writing stories and giving voice-overs using technology," said Chakrabarti. "They have contected with friends online."

If the benefits are immense, there are concerns, too.

Chakrabarti said the pitfall of technology was that it should not further alienate people with disabilities from social interactions. "It should not replace human-to-human interactions," she said.