Tangra murder case: No one to pay Deys' medical bills, friends & kin cold to brothers

One of the two Dey brothers who survived Wednesday morning’s car crash was discharged from the Ruby General Hospital and shifted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening.

Although Pranay Dey’s 14-year-old son was also to be discharged with him, officers said the boy could not be taken out of the hospital as the police had been unable to arrange another hospital bed for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both need some treatment that can be continued at home. But the Dey residence in Tangra remains sealed as part of investigations into the alleged murder of its three women residents, and Ruby sources said they could find no friend or relative willing to take responsibility for the Deys.

Ruby Hospital officials said they were ready to discharge father and son by 10am but, in the absence of relatives or friends to complete the discharge formalities, they waited for the police to do the job. Pranay was discharged around 8pm.

The police said it had taken them some time to arrange a bed at a government hospital.

Prasun Dey, 43, brother Pranay, 44, and Pranay’s son were injured in a 3.30 am car crash on EM Bypass on Wednesday. The brothers’ statements led to the discovery of the bodies of their wives and Prasun’s 14-year-old daughter at their Tangra home a few hours later.

A preliminary post-mortem has concluded the trio were murdered. Mystery surrounds the deaths and the car crash, with the brothers allegedly claiming an unsuccessful “suicide pact”.

Ruby Hospital officials said they had waived the bill, considering this a “special case”.

“Master… (this newspaper is withholding the minor boy’s name) and Pranoy Kumar Dey are to be discharged today (Saturday) from Ruby General Hospital,” a hospital official had communicated before the discharge.

“Master Dey’s bill amount is 3.32 lakh and Pranoy Kumar Dey’s bill amount is 1.81 lakh, approximately. No payment made till date. As discussed with family friends and family members yesterday evening while informing them about the discharges, we have come to know that none of them are interested in taking responsibility for the payment.”

Sources in Ruby Hospital said that in keeping with discharge protocol, hospital officials had contacted a relative of the Deys and an acquaintance who had visited the hospital on the morning of the crash and initially said he would take all responsibility.

“But no one is now willing to come forward,” a source at the hospital said.

“The relative has told the hospital he does not want to get involvedwhile the other person told the hospital not to disturb him any more,” the source at the hospital said.

Prasun is being treatedfor a rib fracture and Pranay has a right acetabular (hip bone socket) fracture.

Pranay’s son underwent multiple operations on Wednesday for fracturesto his left humerus and right wrist.

Hospital officials said Prasun remained in need of hospitalisation.