Students forge bonds with NGO kids

Rakhi may be later this month, but students of SPK Jain Futuristic Academy (JFA) have already hosted a celebration of bonds. At an event called Bandhan, they hosted underprivileged children for a day full of fun and activities at their school.

The children had come from Neev, an NGO-supported primary school that offers free, holistic education to the needy, and they were welcomed at JFA with bright smiles. Students from Classes I to IV at JFA had lovingly prepared colourful friendship bands and, with the song Bum bum bole playing in the background, they tied them around their guests’ wrists, eyes sparkling and laughter echoing through the auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Neev students were elated when we were tying bands on them; they were thanking us,” smiled Shivanshi Saha, a Class IV student. “I felt happy too, as if we were really becoming friends. I want to see them again soon. Also, the bands we made are of different hues and designs, so the students loved them all the more.”

A JFA student ties a rakhi on the wrist of a Neev student

Pottery to puppetry

In the gymnasium, children from both schools participated in team games. Running, jumping, and playing together, they discovered that true friendship cuts across barriers of class, language, and lifestyle.

Lunch followed, turning the school’s canteen into a hub of shared meals and stories. Plates filled up with veg biriyani, crispy papdi chaat, gulab jamun, and the chatter was endless.

There was also a pottery session. Guided by their teachers, children from both schools shaped clay into small Ganesha idols. Akansha Thapa, a UKG student of Neev, beamed as she rolled the soft clay with her tiny hands. “I’m enjoying my time here and learning lots of new things,” she smiled.

Next was a puppet show based on the Panchatantra tale, The Brahman and the Bakri. Students had used handmade cardboard puppets, witty dialogues, and lots of humour to bring the story — and its message about trust — to the stage. In a pivotal moment, when the characters asked: “Will you blindly trust someone even if they keep lying to you?” with one voice, the young audience shouted: “No!”

“It was so much fun to perform, and we had worked really hard on this. I hope the Neev students liked our show,” said Arhemm Paik, who gave voice to a thug in the play.

“At first, I was nervous about being the narrator. But when I saw everyone laughing and listening carefully, I realised the story really mattered. It was about making people think. Also, from the script to the props, we did everything on our own under the guidance of our teachers,” said Ishan Jain.

“I’m very happy today. Everything was fun, but dancing was the best,” giggled Neev’s Manisha Shaw, from Class 1, praising the zumba session in the afternoon.

Before their departure, Neev’s students received some parting gifts, prepared by JFA students, as tokens of the new friendship.

As the day drew to a close, principal of JFA Jayeeta Ganguly shared: “On this day, a new tradition was born; one stitched with laughter, wrapped in love, and tied together by the simplest yet strongest thread of all: friendship. We hosted this event as we want our students to grow up to be not only smart thinkers but also kind and responsible citizens.”

The event was also attended by their secretary Jaideep Patwa, and founders of Neev, Mousumi Ghoshal and Shashi Kankaria. “Events like Bandhan remind us that inclusion isn’t about occasional charity, but about consistent, meaningful

connection. When children from different walks of life sit side by side, create together, and laugh without hesitation, we see a glimpse of the society we’re all working towards,” said Ghoshal.