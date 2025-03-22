Step closer to full purple line connectivity as officials inspect Kolkata metro’s Joka-Majerhat CBTC signal system

Kolkata’s much-anticipated metro connectivity from Joka to Majerhat on the Purple Line has moved a step closer to operational readiness.

Sumit Singhal, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for Metro & NF Circle, conducted a crucial inspection of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system Saturday, a mandatory process before the section can be commissioned for public use.

The inspection began at Joka Depot, where CRS examined key infrastructure, including the car shed, rolling stock, and maintenance facilities.

He then traveled along the Joka to Majerhat stretch in a metro rake to assess train operations under the CBTC system, which enables driverless or semi-automated metro services.

The visit concluded at Majerhat station, where the Operation Control Centre (OCC) was thoroughly reviewed.

Singhal was accompanied by senior officials, including Anuj Mittal, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE), other high-ranking Metro Railway personnel, and Amit Tandon, ED/Metro from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

For years, residents of Behala and its surrounding areas have struggled with traffic congestion and unreliable road transport options to reach Kolkata’s central business district.

Once operational, the Joka-Majerhat metro stretch will provide seamless connectivity to south Kolkata, cutting down travel time significantly.

The extension towards Esplanade and BBD Bag will eventually integrate the corridor into the city’s broader metro network, offering a smooth ride to the central business district.

With CBTC-based signalling ensuring safer and more efficient train operations, this metro stretch is poised to revolutionise daily commuting for thousands, making Kolkata’s metro network more robust and future-ready.

As the CRS review wraps up, all eyes are now on the final approval process, which will determine when Kolkata’s Purple Line will open to the public.