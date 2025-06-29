MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 June 2025

South Calcutta Law College's report on incident of gangrape ‘shoddy’: Calcutta University

Santa Datta Dey, Calcutta University’s officiating vice-chancellor, says the report is unsatisfactory

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 29.06.25, 07:36 AM
South Calcutta Law College

South Calcutta Law College File picture

The authorities of South Calcutta Law College, where the 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped on the evening of June 25, sent a report on the incident to
Calcutta University on Saturday — a report CU officials described as “shoddy”.

Nayna Chatterji, the vice-principal of the college, submitted the report to the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa Datta Dey, Calcutta University’s officiating vice-chancellor, said the report was unsatisfactory.

“The vice-principal said in her report that she learnt about the horrifying incident 40 hours after it happened. I do not know why it took her so long. Then she mentioned going to meet the president of the governing body. She also flagged a shortage of permanent security guards. I find the report shoddy,” Dey told The Telegraph on Saturday.

Dey questioned why the college had not convened a governing body meeting even days after the alleged crime.

“They should have held a meeting immediately. Why wait until Monday? This shows a lack of seriousness,” she said.

The university will send an inspection team to the college on Tuesday to independently gather details of the incident, she added.

Dey said the vice-principal failed to explain why the students’ union room at the college was open and how a former student had access to it.

Vice-principal Chatterji had said on Friday that Monojit Mishra, the main accused, had graduated from the college four years ago and was working as a casual employee based on a governing body recommendation.

According to police, the woman was tortured for more than three hours — between 7.30pm and 10.50pm — on Wednesday by Mishra and his two associates, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. She was first assaulted inside the union room and then beaten with a hockey stick and raped in the security guard’s room, said an officer quoting the woman. The guard allegedly stepped out and sat outside during the ordeal.

RELATED TOPICS

Calcutta University South Calcutta Law College Gangrape
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi rejects Pakistan Army statement blaming India for attack in Waziristan

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a Pakistani military convoy in a town near the Afghan border, killing at least 13 soldiers and leaving 24 others injured
Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar being arrested at Gariahat on Saturday following the protest against the gang rape in South Calcutta Law College.
Quote left Quote right

This incident proves women are abused in return for positions within TMC student wing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT