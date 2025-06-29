South Calcutta Law College's report on incident of gangrape ‘shoddy’: Calcutta University

The authorities of South Calcutta Law College, where the 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped on the evening of June 25, sent a report on the incident to

Calcutta University on Saturday — a report CU officials described as “shoddy”.

Nayna Chatterji, the vice-principal of the college, submitted the report to the university.

Santa Datta Dey, Calcutta University’s officiating vice-chancellor, said the report was unsatisfactory.

“The vice-principal said in her report that she learnt about the horrifying incident 40 hours after it happened. I do not know why it took her so long. Then she mentioned going to meet the president of the governing body. She also flagged a shortage of permanent security guards. I find the report shoddy,” Dey told The Telegraph on Saturday.

Dey questioned why the college had not convened a governing body meeting even days after the alleged crime.

“They should have held a meeting immediately. Why wait until Monday? This shows a lack of seriousness,” she said.

The university will send an inspection team to the college on Tuesday to independently gather details of the incident, she added.

Dey said the vice-principal failed to explain why the students’ union room at the college was open and how a former student had access to it.

Vice-principal Chatterji had said on Friday that Monojit Mishra, the main accused, had graduated from the college four years ago and was working as a casual employee based on a governing body recommendation.

According to police, the woman was tortured for more than three hours — between 7.30pm and 10.50pm — on Wednesday by Mishra and his two associates, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. She was first assaulted inside the union room and then beaten with a hockey stick and raped in the security guard’s room, said an officer quoting the woman. The guard allegedly stepped out and sat outside during the ordeal.