Six arrested for sexual assault, rape of minor girl near Kolkata

Six men were arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl, stripping her friend and recording the act on a mobile phone in a place near Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"Two class 8 girls from Narendrapur had gone out together when they met a group of young men known to them. The suspects allegedly took them on motorcycles to several locations, including a garage and an unoccupied house, before moving them to a rented accommodation," he said.

The incident, reported to have occurred on November 20.

The officer stated that the victims were also threatened with the circulation of the video if they disclosed the incident.

The girls later informed their families, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

The police officer said that efforts are underway to verify the digital evidence and identify any additional suspects connected to the case.

Narendrapur, where the arrests took place, is located about 24 kilometres from Kolkata in the South 24 Parganas district.