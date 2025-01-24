Show of talent at carnival; Dancing, painting, martial arts at TTIS Challenge

The action was not just on the stage.

Two friends, Bhumika Debnath and Sakshi Debnath, set to write their board exams in three weeks, convinced their parents to allow them a three-day break, and spontaneously danced off-stage while waiting for their turn for a talent round.

It was their last chance to participate in the Narayana International School and Credmont International School present TTIS Challenge 2025 powered by Amity University Kolkata in association with Bishop George Mission Group of Schools and partnered by Pentonic.

Sakshi has to appear for her physics board practical on Friday. “If I qualify for the next round, I will come directly from school after the practical exam,” she said.

For Bhumika, it was a sense of deja vu, bringing back memories of the 2020 carnival when she was in Class VIII.

The carnival is celebrating a grand comeback this year after a four-year break since the Covid pandemic struck.

“I told my parents I would make up for this time. But I won’t be eligible to participate next year,” Bhumika said.

Both girls are students of Central Model School Barrackpore.

Since morning on Thursday, students descended in large numbers in the Kund area of City Centre Salt Lake to compete, cheer and soak in the mood at the 14th edition of the carnival.

Aayushi Kundu, Basundhora Dutta and Subhangi Chakraborty, Class XI students of Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, stayed back at the carnival despite not qualifying for the next round.

“This carnival gives us a chance to socialise with students from various schools and cheer for them as well. It is not only about winning,” said Aayushi, who participated with Basundhora in the face painting category.

Priyanka Mukherjee, academic head, Narayana Group of Schools, West Bengal, said the concept of TTIS Challenge was in sync with the group’s “mission and vision”.

“We at Narayana propel our students to participate in activities that are beyond the curriculum. This gathering of students is an excellent platform for them to showcase their talents,” said Mukherjee.

Singer-songwriter Siddhartha Ray (Sidhu) has seen TTIS Challenge grow over the years.

He has been at the school carnival as a judge and a guest performer many years back.

“TTIS Challenge has grown not just in numbers but also in the quality of performances,” he said on Thursday while judging the X-Factor round, where children showed their expertise in talents like dance, painting, martial arts and mimicry.

Co-judge and model Madhabilata Mitra agreed. “Over the years, the children have become more focused and confident. They know how to use the light and the microphone almost like pros,” she said.

But the challenges were not only in music or melody alone.

Class VII student Prottay Das transported himself to Manali while writing a composition on “the window of my room”.

He was participating in Creative Writing English Junior.

That was the first event of the day at 9.30am. At 4pm, he was still waiting patiently for his classmate Bhumika Chowdhury’s turn in X-Factor to play the Ukulele.

“I would have been sleeping at home if I wasn’t here. So, this is better,” said Prottay who came from KE Carmel School Behala.