Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Shop ‘link’ in NIA’s espionage case

Our Special Correspondent Published 02.06.25, 04:31 AM
NIA office

NIA office File image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the financial links between CRPF assistant sub-inspector Moti Ram Jat and Pakistani intelligence officers, has identified some locations in the city from where financial transactions were allegedly made to his account.

The central agency suspects the funds were sent from Pakistan for espionage.

Jat was arrested in Delhi a few days ago on charges of espionage.

NIA officers raided a shop in Mominpore on Saturday. Multiple transactions were allegedly made from the shop to Jat, including one just before the Pahalgam attack, an officer said. The agency has summoned the shop owner on Monday.

On April 22, 26 people were gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The agencies have not yet been able to arrest anyone involved in the attack. An officer said Jat could be involved in sharing “vital information of national importance” that could have helped the terrorists to carry out the attack.

Sources said NIA officers have collected CCTV footage from the Mominpore shop. The footage is being analysed to check visitors to the shop.

“Multiple suspicious transactions have been made from that shop to the account of the arrested CRPF assistant sub-inspector. A transaction of 22,000 was made on March 25. Other transactions, relatively small, of 13,500, 15,000 and 5,000, were also made. We are trying to find the source of the money,” said an NIA officer.

The central agency also examined Mohammad Wakil, an employee of a hotel in Topsia. Originally from Entally, Wakil was earlier attached to the army, an officer said.

Sources said several transaction details between Wakil and Jat through their e-wallets have emerged.

“It appears that Jat’s Pakistani handlers were sending small amounts from multiple sources to avert any suspicion of a large transaction,” said an officer.

The central agency on Saturday conducted search operations at 15 locations across the city where alleged links were found with Jat.

Pahalgam Terror Attack National Investigating Agency (NIA) CRPF
