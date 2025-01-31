Several schools advance session anticipating early summer, cut short session break

Several schools have decided to bring forward the start of the academic session this year in anticipation of an early summer and to compensate for the possible loss of working days.

Most have decided to start seven to 10 days earlier than usual, cutting short the session break.

Sri Sri Academy, National Gems Higher Secondary School and National English School Baguiati (for Classes X and XII) are among the institutions that have decided to

start early.

“We are starting classes about a week earlier than usual. The summer break will also start a week earlier than usual. Over the last few years, the summer heat forced us to start summer break early or switch to online classes,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal, Sri Sri Academy.

In the past few years, schools either went for a summer break or switched to online classes mid-session because of the heat and the government’s health intervention.

Classes at National Gems Higher Secondary School will start on March 20 and parents are being sent notices about the change.

“We are informing parents so that they do not make travel plans. However, we hope to use the 10 days in March for students to get settled in the new academic year so that by April 1 we are full-fledged into the session,” said Keya Sinha, principal, National Gems Higher Secondary.

“Last year, we lost several working days and had to rush through the syllabus. We do not want to switch to online classes. If we can manage our calendar properly, we can have enough working days even if we have to close early for summer vacation,” said Sinha.

National English School is starting the new academic session for Classes X and XII by mid-March.

“It is the board classes that miss out most if we have to close early for summer. With them, we have to end the syllabus by November because they have to prepare for pre-boards and practical examinations. In February they start writing their board examinations,” said Mousumi Saha, principal, National English School.

Two years ago, The Heritage School was among the first to make the change. The school for the third year in a row will be starting in March.

Other schools followed them last year.

The Heritage School will begin classes on March 19 this year.

“We introduced this change because of the weather and so that we can have a month of undisturbed classes before we break for summer,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School.

The school is scheduled to close on May 2 for the summer. “If we can continue we will have about five weeks of classes,” said Sapru.

Banerjee of Sri Sri Academy said that one hurdle they come across while starting early is teachers being busy evaluating board answer scripts.

“We wanted to start in March but realized many of our teachers would be away. So we are starting in April,” she said.