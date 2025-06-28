Security shortage, one permanent guard: Vice-principal of South Calcutta Law College

South Calcutta Law College, where the 24-year-old woman student was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday, has only one permanent security guard — who reported sick on June 25, the day of the alleged crime. The college also employs two private security guards, according to the vice-principal.

“We have only one permanent security staff member. Since he reports sick occasionally, we have hired two private security guards. There is a severe shortage of permanent security staff, and we have to rely on private personnel who work in shifts. That is how our security arrangements function,” said Nayna Chatterji, the college’s vice-principal.

She was responding to a question about whether any security personnel were present on campus on the evening of June 25, when the student was allegedly gang-raped.

“The college governing body has been informed about the security shortage,” she added.

Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed shock over the incident.

“We are shocked at this extremely unfortunate incident. The director of public instruction has already asked the vice principal to immediately convene the governing body meeting to find out lapses, if any, and further steps required to be taken to ensure complete safety and security. Police have already arrested the accused persons. All steps would be taken to ensure justice,” Basu said in a text message on Friday.

Barun Mahali, the permanent security guard, went to the college on Friday afternoon. He said he was absent on June 25. “I was unwell. I don’t know what happened

on Wednesday evening,” he said.

A college teacher explained that Mahali works during office hours, from 9am to 2pm. “One of the two private security guards is on duty from 8am to 8pm, and the other from 8pm to 8am. They were both hired four years ago,” the teacher said.

According to the teacher, the alleged gang-rape occurred when the private guard on the 8am to 8pm shift was on duty.

The guard was allegedly made to wait outside the security room while Monojit Mishra allegedly committed the crime.

The guard told The Telegraph: “I have said whatever I needed to say to the college authorities. I don’t want to speak to the media about this.”

Asked why students — both current and former — were present on campus in the evening, even though classes end by 2pm, vice-principal Chatterji said, “I do not know how they remained on campus. They are not supposed to stay beyond college hours. However, on some occasions, we exercise flexibility and allow them to stay.”

Chatterji, who was on campus Friday afternoon, said she would be sending a report on the alleged gang-rape to the higher education department.

Although academic institutions were closed on Friday for Rathyatra, the permanent security guard had been called in to open the college gates.