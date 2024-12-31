Schools fix dates for practicals: CBSE sends list of teachers who will be examiners

Several CBSE schools are in the process of finalising the dates of the Class XII practical examination in consultation with teachers of other schools who would be their external examiners. Some schools have already fixed the schedule.

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has sent schools the list of teachers who would be the examiners for the practical examinations, several principals

said.

Earlier in a circular, the board said that the practical examination is to be conducted between January 1 and February 14.

“Our subject teachers are calling teachers of other schools who have been assigned as examiners for our students to finalise the dates of practicals so that the practical exams can start in January,” said Reshma Bhattacharya, principal, Indus Valley World School.

Schools have their winter vacation now and most of them will open in the first week of January.

Several schools said they intend to start by the first or at most second week of January and finish by January end. The Class XII CBSE board exams begin on February 15.

“If the practical exams are over by January, students can focus on the theory papers,” said a teacher.

Unlike the theory papers, the practical examinations are held in the respective schools.

“We have finalised some of the dates and the students are being informed about it through the online groups that they have with teachers,” said Meena Kak, director, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

“It is done on mutual understanding because teachers have to first check with each other the probable dates when they will be available,” said Kak.

One teacher can be assigned multiple schools where she would have to go as an examiner, said Koeli Dey, principal Sushila Birls Girls’ School.

The subject teacher of a particular subject has to be present in the school while the practical examination for that subject is being conducted, a teacher said.

“The sooner we finalise the dates the better it is. All our students cannot have the practical examination of one subject on the same day,” said Madhumita Sengupta, principal, BDM International.

“We have 200 students in chemistry and the practical exam has to be held on multiple days. The laboratory has a specific capacity. So dates have to be fixed based on several factors which include the availability of external examiners. We also have to see that subjects do not overlap for students.”