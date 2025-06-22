School staff plan to move court for their allowances put on hold till September 26

The terminated Group C and Group D employees are planning to move court for their allowances, which were put on hold till September 26 by the high court on Friday.

The Bengal government had decided to provide sacked Group C and D employees of aided schools monthly allowances of ₹25,000 and ₹20,000, respectively.

Friday’s interim stay came during a hearing of petitions filed by wait-listed candidates and those who failed the 2016 written tests conducted by the school service commission.

The petitioners contended that they were not hired due to alleged irregularities in the process, and therefore should also receive allowances.

Amit Mondal, a former Group C employee, said they were seeking legal opinion on whether they could be a party to the case being heard by Justice Amrita Sinha.

“If we don’t receive the allowance, how will we survive? We want to be part of the case so we can present our grievances before the court. We want to ask the court to direct the state government to disburse the allowances fairly,” said Mondal.

“There are thousands of candidates who were not fraudulently appointed, yet their jobs were scrapped by the Supreme Court... Why should we suffer because of the recruitment of some tainted candidates? If the state government could not protect our jobs, it is obligated to provide us with a monthly allowance.”

Bikram Polley, another Group C employee, said: “We have received no assistance since our jobs were terminated on April 3. Teachers ‘not specifically found tainted’ have been receiving salaries since April and will continue to get them until December. But what about us? How will we support our families?”