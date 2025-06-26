Sacked school staff march to SSC office in Salt Lake, seek old jobs after allowance stay order

A section of the sacked non-teaching employees of government-aided schools marched to the school service commission (SSC) headquarters in Salt Lake on Wednesday, demanding that the state government take steps to reinstate them.

They claimed that their recruitment was fair.

The members of the Deserving Non-Teaching Employees Forum said that 3,394 Group C and D employees had been fairly recruited, which, they said, was evident from the various orders of Calcutta High Court.

The Group C and D employees, sacked by a Supreme Court order on April 3, said the SSC has to issue certificates stating that 3,394 employees had been recruited without any irregularities.

“Based on that document, the state government must take steps to reinstate us. We will not write any fresh selection tests,” said Amit Mandal, one of the Group C employees.

The terminated non-teaching employees held the march five days after Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on the state government’s decision to give them a monthly allowance.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced allowances of ₹25,000 for Group C and ₹20,000 for Group D employees every month.

Moumita Biswas, one of the terminated employees, said they are not getting any allowance from the state government, and they are finding it difficult to survive.

“I am now surviving on borrowed assistance from my acquaintances and relatives. I am worried about how I will pay back the amount,” said Biswas, who came from Hridaypur in North 24-Parganas.

A delegation of the non-teaching employees later met Siddhartha Majumdar, the SSC chairperson, to press for their demand.

Calls from this newspaper to Majumdar did not yield any response.

The government is likely to come up with a notification to recruit the sacked non- teaching employees by holding fresh test. It has also challenged the stay on allowance before a division bench of the high court.