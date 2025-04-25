Ruby hospital plans medical college

At 30, Ruby General Hospital is planning a medical college.

The private hospital that became operational on April 25, 1995, also plans to expand.

“We have plans for a medical college and are talking with the state government for land,” Kamal K. Dutta, founder-chairman of Ruby General Hospital, said on Thursday.

“The most important part of a medical college is having a good hospital. We already have a good hospital, and that is a big advantage.”

“Once the state government gives us land, we will decide whether to go on a public-private partnership model or set up the medical college on our own,” Dutta said.

Ruby General Hospital, which now has 350 beds, will become a 500-bed hospital by 2025.

The hospital is constructing an 18-storey building on its EM Bypass premises.

“Eight floors have been completed at the cost of ₹180 crore. We will be making it operational. After that, we will plan for the next 10 floors,” said Dutta.

On Thursday, the hospital installed a radiotherapy machine, Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, Version 3.0.

From June 2025, Ruby Hospital will launch a digital PET scan. “This will reduce the time of PET CT from 30 minutes to five minutes,” said Dutta.

Cancer treatment and preventive care are the main focus areas for the hospital.