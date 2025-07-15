RG Kar graft trial to begin on July 22, charges framed on five including former principal

The trial of the case related to alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will commence on July 22, a court ordered on Monday.

The court framed charges on Monday against the prime accused, Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar, and four others. It directed that the trial would begin on July 22.

Charges have been framed under sections of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ghosh and his co-accused — Asish Pandey, a former RG Kar house staff; Afsar Ali Khan, Ghosh’s former guard; and two vendors, Sumon Hazra and Biplab Singha — were produced before the CBI court at Alipore during the framing of charges. All are currently in jail.

The court directed all five to be present on July 22 for the start of the trial.

If proven, the charges could result in a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail.

The allegations, mainly against Ghosh, include inflated billing, favouring specific vendors for cafeteria and canteen contracts, and the alleged sale of unclaimed dead bodies and biomedical waste from the hospital.

The first complaint was lodged by former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali, prompting a CBI investigation.

The allegations surfaced after Ghosh’s name emerged in connection with a “larger conspiracy” in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee found dead in the seminar room of the emergency building of the hospital on August 9, last year.

The agency had also arrested Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder, but could not submit a chargesheet against him.

But the CBI submitted a chargesheet against Ghosh and the four others for alleged financial irregularities. Allegations against Ghosh also include illegal collection of parking fees within the hospital premises.

Singha, one of the two accused vendors, owns “Ma Tara Traders”, which allegedly secured a medical supply contract without a bidding process.

The other accused vendor, Hazra, reportedly close to Ghosh, owns a medical equipment shop in Howrah, from which Ghosh allegedly made inflated purchases for RG Kar.

The trial against all five accused will commence on July 22.