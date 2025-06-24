Reach Out Star Foundation facilitates students for resilience to triumph over odds

An underprivileged girl and two visually impaired boys fought the barriers of life to emerge successful in school-leaving exams.

On Monday, their battles were acknowledged on a stage that felicitated toppers of various schools.

The three teenagers are toppers in their own right.

Pinky Singh’s father drives a small goods vehicle. Their home in a north Calcutta neighbourhood lacks basic amenities like power supply.

But that did not deter the 19-year-old from scoring 96.4 per cent in ISC (Class XII) exams.

Raju Das, 19, from Lighthouse for the Blind, and Souvik Debnath, 18, from Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys’ Academy, cleared the higher secondary examination with 88.8 and 92.6 per cent, respectively.

Reach Out Star Foundation felicitated Pinky, Raju, and Souvik at ICCR on Monday evening.

Pinky used to live in Loreto House Rainbow Home.

“There was no electricity at our home. I would go home during the vacation, but after a few days I would return to the campus because my studies would be hampered. I don’t want to stay in this condition. I want to change my status, and so I study hard,” said Pinky.

While in school, most of the students Pinky was surrounded by came from privileged homes.

“They were born with privileges. But I know I have to earn them with hard work,” she said.

The teenager has enrolled in a bachelor’s in business administration (BBA) course and aspires to start her own venture.

“Someday, I wish to set up my own venture. But before that, once I start earning, I want to buy a house for my parents,” said Pinky.

Both Raju and Souvik studied in Braille.

They said that more accessible technologies have helped them brave many odds.

“There are some libraries that have audio-recorded textbooks or reference books that helped us to listen and assimilate. While we used Braille, it is not always possible to convert a whole textbook into Braille. Audio recordings are more handy in those times,” said Raju.

Both Raju and Souvik were born with visual challenges. But they have not let that impact their everyday lives or aspirations.

Their determination is hard to miss.

“Who does not have problems in life? It’s just that people have different problems, and we have to know how to manoeuvre through them,” said Souvik, who wants to study history honours.

He wants to become a professor.

Raju’s family lives in Girish Park. He wants to study in a college that has hostel facilities.

“It will be easy if I could stay on campus and study because travelling to college every day for classes is a difficult task for me,” said Raju.

Those behind the foundation said these students can inspire not just students but adults, too.

“Their stories and determination in the face of odds are an inspiration to many. At times when even adults get weighed down by circumstances or hardships, these children show there is always a way where there is a will,” said the president of the foundation, Shaheryaar Ali Mirza.

Joeeta Basu, secretary of the foundation, said these students show that obstacles are tests in the way of life.

“They test one’s mettle. These students didn’t stop at that but continued to strive for excellence,” said Basu.