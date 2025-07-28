Rallies against language rage celebrate diversity, people team up for country's unity

Language-based profiling would fracture the country's unity, several residents said on Sunday while taking part in rallies protesting against alleged attacks on Bengalis in other states.

Many participants were not Bengali speakers themselves.

Trinamool councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation organised several such rallies across the city. The protests followed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement at the party's July 21 rally, where she pledged a bhasha andolan (language movement) beginning with weekend demonstrations against alleged attacks on Bengalis in BJP-ruled states.

A rally in Bhowanipore, one of Calcutta’s most linguistically and culturally diverse neighbourhoods, turned into a celebration of communities and languages. Marwaris, Gujaratis, Biharis and Punjabis walked alongside their Bengali neighbours, carrying posters and banners in Bengali, Hindi and Gujarati.

"We were one people, but Partition divided both Punjab and Bengal," said Narinder Singh, 63, a Punjabi who has lived and worked in Calcutta for over three decades. "The Punjabi that we speak is the same as the Punjabi spoken in Pakistan's Punjab. You cannot change the language people speak because the country was partitioned."

Singh said identifying any Bengali speaker as Bangladeshi revealed a lack of understanding of India's history, especially Partition. "One has to understand that Bengalis and Bangladeshis both speak Bengali. In fact, those living along the borders of both countries will have the same tone and diction," he said.

The rallies drew participants beyond regular Trinamool workers, including people who rarely join party processions.

Ganesh Agarwal, 37, a Marwari born and raised in Calcutta, said he doesn't usually participate in rallies. The businessman last walked in protest following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024. The current issue — attacks on people because of the language they speak — compelled him to join.

"People should be allowed to speak any language they choose and feel comfortable with. Nothing should be imposed on them," Agarwal said.

The Bhowanipore rally began outside Netaji Bhavan, the house from where Subhas Chandra Bose escaped on a January night in 1941 to wage war against the British.

"Bose was a staunch opponent of communal politics. He said politics and religion should always remain separated. We chose to start our rally from outside Netaji Bhavan for this symbolism," said Ashim Basu, the Trinamool councillor of Ward 70 who organised the rally.

According to reports, a majority of the attacks have targeted Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Another protest at Sealdah also drew people speaking multiple languages. The area has a strong presence of migrant workers from Bihar. Protesters carried placards, each displaying one Bengali letter painted in multiple colours.

"We have helped many migrants reach their homes during Covid from here in Calcutta. But why should migrant workers from Bengal face attacks elsewhere?" asked Monalisa Banerjee, councillor of Ward 49, who organised the Sealdah protest.