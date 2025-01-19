Questions and gaps remain, say junior doctors outside Sealdah court

Saturday’s verdict in the RG Kar case did not mean closure, junior doctors said outside the Sealdah court on Saturday. They would still want to know about the “larger conspiracy” and “destruction of evidence” that the CBI had earlier spoken about.

A junior doctor, who went on a hunger strike in October, said the court did not say Sanjay Roy, who was pronounced guilty on Saturday, was the only person to have committed the crime. They believed there were more people involved in the crime and “proper justice” would be served when all were punished.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front distributed pamphlets outside the Sealdah court raising 20 questions like why the parents of the raped and murdered doctor were not allowed to enter the seminar room, where the doctor’s body was found, for three hours after their arrival.

“We have nothing to comment on Sanjay Roy being found guilty. If the probe and the courts found Roy guilty, he should be punished. The court did not say that Roy was the only person involved in this crime. The others might still be wandering among us,” said Arnab Mukherjee, a postdoctoral trainee at SSKM Hospital.

Mrinmoy Basak, a junior doctor at the Calcutta National Medical College and

Hospital, asked what happened to CBI’s claims of “destruction of evidence” and “larger conspiracy”.

“We still do not know what is the motive behind the crime. The CBI had themselves pointed to a larger conspiracy. Who were the others involved in the larger conspiracy? These questions remain unanswered,” said Basak, who also alleged a “lack of transparency” in the CBI probe.

The CBI arrested former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mandal and former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh on September 15 in the rape and murder case. During their court production the next day, the CBI’s lawyers said there was a “conspiracy with hospital authorities and unknown persons” and wrong information was included intentionally.

Both obtained bail in the case. While Mandal was released, Ghosh is still in custody in a financial irregularity case at RG Kar that the CBI is also probing.

“Justice does not merely mean finding someone guilty. Proper justice will be served if these unanswered questions are answered,” said Asfakulla Naiya, a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital.

The junior doctors, with some senior doctors and others, also marched from outside the Sealdah court to Moulali.

“We welcome the court’s order, but at the same time we demand that others who are involved...should be brought under probe,” said Utpal Bandopadhyay, a member of the Joint Platform of Doctors’, an umbrella organisation of several senior doctors’ associations.