Police return to South Calcutta Law College after safety fears spike again

Police personnel will again be posted at South Calcutta Law College, where a first-year student was gang-raped on June 25.

Vice-principal Naina Chatterji wrote to the additional commissioner of police seeking deployment to reinforce security on the Kasba campus.

A police team had been stationed at the college after the assault, and 12 CCTV cameras were installed by officers. But both the police presence and the cameras were withdrawn after the Puja break.

“We had requested the police to provide some personnel for the safety and security of the students,” Chatterji said on Wednesday. “The college has written to the education department for funds to install 77 CCTV cameras. We have yet to receive any response.”

She added: “In such a scenario, we requested the police to provide security. Two police personnel from Kasba police station will be on guard from Thursday.”

Students of the new batch, whose classes began after the Puja break, had voiced anxiety about safety on the campus after the rape of the first-year student allegedly by a former student and two current students in the presence of a college guard.

The survivor has since transferred to another college with Calcutta University’s special permission, citing concerns for her safety.

Chatterji said: “Till the cameras are installed and two or three ex-army men are appointed to guard the campus, we want the police posting to continue.”

The college’s only full-time security guard is set to retire in January.

The rape case has also exposed long-standing administrative lapses. “We had to pay the Bar Council of India ₹48 lakh as fine because many of our courses were being run without following the norms set by the council,” Chatterji said. “The courses had been introduced before I took charge in 2019.”

Financial strain, she claimed, has limited the college’s ability to strengthen campus security. “We have to pay salaries to many contractual employees. Our college coffers are weak. So we have approached the state government for funds to install CCTV cameras,” she said.