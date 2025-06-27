Parents sent to trial court for RG Kar hall visit plea

The high court on Thursday asked the parents of the slain RG Kar doctor to submit their petition to visit the crime scene — in the hospital’s emergency building — before the Sealdah court, where the trial was held.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh declined to comment on the matter after the state sought clarification regarding the purpose of the visit by the parents of the doctor and their lawyer.

The family of the deceased doctor had moved Calcutta High Court seeking “further investigation” into the case, in which one man has been found guilty and convicted. Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life for the crime.

Last week, Phiroze Edulji, the parents’ counsel, asked the court to allow the parents and their lawyer to visit the seminar hall on the third floor of the emergency building at

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the junior doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9 last year.

The court sought the CBI’s opinion on this, since the central agency is probing the case. The CBI said it had no objection to the visit.

On Thursday, the counsel for the state, Kalyan Bandopadhyay, said the purpose

of the visit was not clear to him.

“The court has yet to decide if there will be further investigation in this case. Then what is the purpose of visiting the crime scene before that? If this can be clarified, we can present our opinion on the matter,” Bandopadhyay told the court.

Justice Ghosh said he would no longer hear the petition and asked Edulji to submit the plea in the Sealdah court, which had heard the trial of the case.

The judge fixed August 18 for the next hearing in his court.