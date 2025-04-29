One crushed under goods vehicle on DH Road

A man jumped in front of the rear wheels of a goods vehicle on Diamond Harbour Road in Thakurpukur on Monday morning and ended his life.

Police said the identity of the person could not be established till Monday evening.

The police said around 8.30 am, this person was seen loitering in front of Vivekananda Mission School on Diamond Harbour Road when he suddenly jumped in front of the rear wheels of the goods vehicle, which was coming from the direction of Pailan.

“The man suddenly crossed the road and jumped in front of the rear wheels of the goods vehicle, apparently to commit suicide. He was removed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said an officer of south west division of the Kolkata Police.

The police said during the inquiry, no foul play was found. Until Monday evening, there was no specific complaint from anyone, they added.

An unnatural death case has been started.

The police have not detained or arrested anyone.