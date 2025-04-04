One arrested for street graffiti promoting violence during 'Reclaim the Night' in 2024

A man from Burtolla has been arrested for allegedly writing street graffiti encouraging armed rebellion during one of the “Reclaim the Night” programmes at Jadavpur in September last year.

Police said Chayan Sen, 40, was arrested from north Calcutta on Wednesday night.

He has been booked under sections that deal with laws against acts that threaten India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity and that of common intention.

“During one reclaim the night protest near 8B bus stand last year, a street graffiti was made with an anti-national slogan. Analysing many tower dumps finally we identified a few persons. Chayan Sen is one of them,” said an officer of Jadavpur police station.

Thousands of men and women had taken to the roads across the city demanding justice for the post graduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered inside the hospital last year.

The “Reclaim the Night” protests that were held for the first time on the eve of Independence Day, were repeated in September when several people had written anti-national street graffiti at the 8B bus stand, the police said.

A case was registered at Jadavpur police station on September 8.

The cops said several video footage had been analysed to identify men and women who were allegedly involved in the illegal act.

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old post doctorate trainee in the seminar hall on the third floor of the Emergency Building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had triggered nationwide protests demanding “justice” for her.