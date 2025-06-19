Odisha cop training in disaster management found dead in Hindustan Park rented house

A constable of Odisha Police, who came to the city with a group of police personnel for a training in disaster management, was found hanging in the house that the group rented in Hindustan Park on Tuesday evening.

A purported note has been found, police said.

The cops said Subrat Kumar Sahoo, 32, from Keonjhar in Odisha, was found hanging from the ceiling with a towel. The door was locked from inside, making the police believe it was a case of suicide.

“Inquiry revealed that since last two days, he was depressed. One suicide note in Odiya was found,” said deputy commissioner (south east division), Kolkata Police, Bholanath Pandey.

Police sources said around 20 men from Odisha Police had come to Calcutta for the training and had rented a house on Mahanirban Road in the Hindustan Park area.

On Tuesday, Sahoo refused to go for the training citing illness and stayed back while his colleagues went out.

Later in the afternoon when his colleagues returned, they found the main door locked from inside and Sahoo non-responsive over the phone.

They alerted the local Gariahat police station. A team of officers broke open the door and entered the house. They found the constable hanging, the police said.