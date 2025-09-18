MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Noida cops raid fake 'Interpol' office in Beleghata after court nod

Adhikari was arrested for allegedly running a fake police station and was later found to be running an 'Interpol' office in Calcutta

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 18.09.25, 09:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A police team from Noida came to Calcutta to probe the alleged fraud committed by Bibhas Adhikari, who is reported to have operated a fake police station in that city and was arrested a few weeks ago.

The team was required to enter the CIT Road residence where Adhikari had been managing his “Interpol” office after waiting an entire day to secure a court order.

Adhikari was arrested for allegedly running a fake police station and was later found to be running an “Interpol” office in Calcutta.

Initially, the Noida police officers sought help from Beleghata police. The city police reportedly claimed they could not help without a court order.

The team sought guidance from Sealdah court, which provided a verbal permission.

The court also suggested that they could approach a court in Uttar Pradesh to obtain authorisation to break the lock.

The Noida police petitioned the Uttar Pradesh court and got the approval via email.

The lock was opened in the presence of the flat owner, after which the team searched it late on Wednesday.

