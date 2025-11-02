No Celsius slide for now; fresh system looms: Met

The current rainy spell is on its way out, but the Met office has ruled out any significant drop in temperatures in the near future.

The remnants of Cyclone Montha had weakened into a low-pressure area, according to a Met bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving in a north-northeastward direction, it was over the northern parts of south Bengal and the neighbourhood around 8.30am on Friday,” the bulletin said.

The system is likely to weaken further as it moves towards Bangladesh by Sunday.

Meanwhile, a fresh cyclonic circulation brewing near the Andaman Sea is set to approach the east coast. The system is currently over the south Myanmar coast and the adjoining north Andaman Sea. “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central

Bay of Bengal by Sunday,” stated a national bulletin from the IMD.

“We will be in a better position to track the system once it moves completely over the sea,” a Met official in Calcutta said.

Light rain cannot be ruled out on Sunday, though dry weather is expected in the following days. A change in the wind pattern may bring some rain again on November 5 and 6, according to the Met forecast.

Saturday was cloudy, but rainfall was minimal. The high moisture content, however, pushed the minimum temperature up to nearly 27° Celsius, around four degrees above normal.

“The temperature will return to normal once the overcast conditions subside. Any significant drop is unlikely for now,” the official said.

In north Bengal, several districts experienced heavy rain on Friday, but conditions improved from Saturday. “Mainly dry weather is most likely to prevail over all the districts of north Bengal from November 3,” the Met bulletin said.