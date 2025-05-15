New-age courses like data science and artificial intelligence at UG level to check exodus

Several colleges and universities are introducing new-age courses like data science and artificial intelligence at the undergraduate level to attract students who aspire to pursue courses that promise better jobs.

Many have blamed the absence of such courses for the exodus of students from Bengal after the school-leaving exams.

The Telegraph has reported earlier that a conventional engineering degree — once an obvious choice for many — is no longer attractive.

St Xavier’s College has introduced a BSc in data science this academic year.

Sister Nivedita University has introduced BTech in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and systems engineering.

St Xavier’s University has started a BSc in data science and statistics.

Adamas University has decided to start AI in biology, through its microbiology course, this year.

Among state-aided institutions, Presidency University will launch an integrated BSc and MSc programme in data science through its School of Public Policy and Data Science next year.

Father Dominic Savio, the principal of St Xavier’s College on Park Street, said the data science course was started because of an increasing demand among students.

“Such courses ensure better job opportunities. Apart from placement, these courses also help in arresting the exodus of students because they will be able to pursue the latest disciplines here. NAAC, which reaccredited the college last year, had also advised us to introduce job-oriented courses,” said Father Savio.

The college has introduced an MSc in data science.

“The placement record at the MSc has been overwhelming. The two MSc batches secured 90 per cent placement. So this year we thought of introducing data science at the BSc level,” aid Father Savio told The Telegraph.

Father Felix Raj, the vice-chancellor of St Xavier’s University, New Town, said while they were starting “data science and statistics” this year, they will be introducing BTech in artificial intelligence and machine learning next year.

“We have to think of introducing courses that are in demand if we are to stop the flight of bright students,” said Father Felix Raj.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee told university vice-chancellors and college principals on January 8 to “focus on” introducing subjects like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science, recognising the demands of the time.

A state education department official said: “We have seen that many students leave Bengal to pursue undergraduate studies right after the school-leaving exams. Maybe they will be interested in studying here if the new-age courses are introduced.”

Anupam Basu, former professor of computer science and engineering at IIT Kharagpur and Raja Ramanna Chair professor at Jadavpur University, said: “While launching the course in these new-age fields, the institutes must ensure that the latest infrastructure and qualified faculty are in place. If the required investment is not made, the flight of students cannot be arrested.”