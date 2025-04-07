Need for autism-friendly healthcare for children; experts Stress holistic support

One set of nurses round the clock to treat children with autism when they are hospitalised for other diseases.

Provision for speech and occupational therapists to visit the ward to avoid regression in a child with autism without therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts discussed the challenges and how hospitals need to adapt treatment protocols to better serve individuals with autism.

Families of children with autism allege that they face problems like a lack of awareness or proper communication from the staff when their children are hospitalised.

“Children with autism, like other children, will have childhood infections and require treatment. Simple processes like nebulisation for respiratory infection or a change of nurse or doctor in shifts can be challenging for a child with autism,” said Sanjukta Dey, consultant paediatrician and clinical director (paediatric department), Peerless Hospital.

In recognition of the abilities of children with autism and the importance of holistic support, Peerless Hospital hosted an event on Saturday dedicated to celebrating neurodiverse talents and fostering discussions on nutrition and therapeutic intervention for those with autism.

Dey said that for children with autism, a change in routine or environment bothers them, and the hospital makes provision to have the same set of nurses or staff attending to them on duty.