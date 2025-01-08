Metro Ride Kolkata app creates milestone with commuters banking more on digitisation

The Metro Ride Kolkata mobile app created a milestone on Wednesday with 50,000 iOS users and 9.6 lakh android phone users downloading the mobile application.

The app was launched on March 3, 2022 for android phones and on March 22, 2024 for Apple phones and has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The app has also eased daily travel of Metro commuters as a user can recharge their smart cards or book QR code based tickets anytime and from anywhere, when the services run, reducing long queues at the stations.

Since an upgrade in September 2024, the app also offered e-tickets valid for 12 hours. This feature is available for all lines under Kolkata Metro.

According to the Metro authorities, staff are posted at various stations across the city to help commuters download the Metro Ride Kolkata app, and help them navigate through the process.

Through digitisation and popularising the app Metro Ride Kolkata, the Kolkata Metro has been aiming for efficiency in service, besides embracing eco-friendliness and minimising queues at metro stations.