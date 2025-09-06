MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 September 2025

Man heading to Bangkok arrested from Calcutta airport with passport under new name

Gulab Ojha, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was stopped at immigration while attempting to use a passport under the name Gulab Kumar, police said

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 06.09.25, 07:43 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A man was arrested at the Calcutta airport Thursday night while heading to Bangkok for allegedly carrying a passport under someone else’s name.

Gulab Ojha, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was stopped at immigration while attempting to use a passport under the name Gulab Kumar, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to airport officials, Ojha failed to provide a satisfactory explanation after being questioned. Later, he was handed over to the officers of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station.

During the investigation, the police found that Ojha’s passport had been seized. He obtained a new passport using a new name.

“It is subject to investigation why his first passport was seized and how he managed to get the second passport with a new name,” said an officer of the Bidhannagar city police.

The police said they would alert the ministry of external affairs to find out from where the second passport had been issued.

“He was about to board a flight to Bangkok within a few minutes. Before that, he was intercepted as his credentials did not match those on the passport he was carrying,” said an officer of Bidhannagar city police.

Police officers pointed out that, according to the rules, no person is allowed to hold two passports, whether under the same name or different ones.

If any personal details change, the existing passport must be updated rather than applying for a second passport under a new name.

Ojha was formally arrested late on Thursday and produced before a court on Friday.

RELATED TOPICS

Fake Passport Forgery Case Calcutta Airport Identity Theft Bangkok
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US tariff nerve lost and found: Trump despairs, but trade boss expects Delhi to cave-in

'Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!' the US President wrote on Truth Social
Donald Trump, (inset) Kevin Hassett
Quote left Quote right

President, trade team disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT