MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 June 2025

Lynch accused alleges traders duped him by mortgaging fake gold for a loan of Rs 11 lakh

Complaint has been lodged against Mahender Singh, the man who was allegedly lynched to death, and his son-in-law Deepak, who is recuperating from wounds at a hospital

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 26.06.25, 09:57 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The family of one of the men arrested for allegedly attacking two traders from Rajasthan at Behala's Parnasree and fatally injuring one of them last week has lodged a complaint against the traders for cheating them by mortgaging fake gold against a loan of 11 lakh.

The complaint has been lodged against Mahender Singh, the man who was allegedly lynched to death, and his son-in-law Deepak, who is recuperating from wounds at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph had reported how a group of men beat up Mahender and Deepak late on Saturday night. Mahender died while Deepak was injured and admitted to the hospital. Eight persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

Police said Shampa Ghosh, wife of Chandan Ghosh who is in the police custody, has lodged a complaint against Mahender and Deepak accusing them of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust on Tuesday at Parnasree police station while her husband and seven others are in remand for the alleged murder of the same trader and attempted murder of Deepak.

“A case has been recorded based on a letter of complaint of Sampa Ghosh, wife of Chandan Ghosh of 33, Parui Das Para Road. The complaint is against Dipak Singh and Mahendra Singh and others,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Shampa said she spoke to police about the cheating in detail and expected action.

Deepak, who is admitted to the hospital, would be examined once he is released, police said.

RELATED TOPICS

Lynching Fraud Mortgage Loan Fraud
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'What a ride!': First Indian in space in 41 years, Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history

Shukla is piloting a public-private, multi-country mission to the International Space
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Would speak to Vladimir Putin again soon, he really has to end Russia-Ukraine war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT