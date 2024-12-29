Kolkata traffic: Rules, cop deployment plan for New Year’s Eve and first day of the new year

The city police on Friday announced restrictions on the movement of vehicles on some of the major thoroughfares of the city on New Year’s Eve and the first day of the new year.

Vehicles will be allowed to head towards AJC Bose Road and the Park Circus seven-point crossing from JL Nehru Road along Park Street and the reverse for those using Shakespeare Sarani till 3am on January 1. Usually, Park Street is opened to both-way traffic from 10pm till 6am.

Ho Chi Minh Sarani, too, will see vehicles moving from JL Nehru Road towards Camac Street in the traffic arrangement that has been drawn up for the year-end celebrations.

Camac Street will be made one-way, allowing vehicles to move only from the Park Street crossing towards AJC Bose Road. Vehicles moving towards Park Street from the Royd Street-Free School Street crossing will be diverted and no right turns will be allowed on Park Street from the Park Street-Russel Street crossing, the police said.

Police officers said the restrictions will be implemented depending on the surge of crowds and vehicles on these roads.

The notification on traffic regulations earmarks areas on some roads where parking will be allowed, including both sides of Russel Street and one side of two roads — Free School Street, between Royd Street and Marquis Street, and Wood Street.

Also, around 4,500 police officers will be deployed across the city for the celebrations on New Year’s Eve and January 1.

Traffic will be either restricted or diverted along several key thoroughfares as part of police arrangements to manage the crowd.

Police commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday that “naka”checkpoints would be set up at over 50 points to ensure revellers do not drink and drive and remain safe while making merry.

Officers in plain clothes would be deployed around all the hotspots of the city that see a surge in footfall on these days.

“We want to ensure the smooth passage of those with emergencies, including patients headed to hospitals and otherwise, during this period of festivity,” Verma said.

“Park Street is one of the places where there is usually a huge congregation during this period. Officers on anti-crime and traffic duty will remain posted there as well as in other parts of the city,” he said.

“Around 4,500 police officers will be deployed for the year-end and New Year’s Day celebrations, apart from special forces who would be there for specific duties, including protecting women, children and the aged,” Verma said.

“Police assistance booths will be set up at strategic locations. We expect everyone to enjoy the season but within the framework of rules, abiding by the laws that are in place,” he said.

Senior officers said separate arrangements were being drawn up based on specific intelligence inputs. The measures were discussed during a crime meeting at the police headquarters on Saturday.