Killed my wife, sister-in-law, says one of the two brothers who survived car crash

One of the two brothers who survived a car crash on EM Bypass early on February 19 has admitted to having killed his wife and sister-in-law, police sources said on Friday.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said Prasun Dey, the younger of the two brothers, told them that he slashed his wife’s wrist and then his sister-in-law’s wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said his wife initially tried to slash her left wrist but failed. Then Prasun himself slashed her wrists and throat to ensure her death. This is what he said. He also said he had used a pillow to cover her face so her screams were not audible,” the officer said at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar on Friday.

Prasun, his brother Pranay and nephew, 14, had survived the crash and their statements had led the police to the bodies of Pranay’s wife and Prasun’s wife and 14-year-old daughter at their four-storey Tangra residence. The survivors had claimed that it was a suicide pact gone wrong.

The post-mortem reports of Prasun’s wife showed injuries on her lower abdomen and corner of the lips that suggested struggle during her death, police sources said.

The police quoted Prasun and said he also killed his sister-in-law and used a pillow to gag her screams as well.

The other brother, Pranay, and his son were apparently on the second floor when this happened on the first floor. After this, the teenager was apparently taken to the first floor to slash his wrist, the police said quoting Prasun.

“However, the boy said he did not realise when his wrists were slashed and was apparently unaffected,” the officer said.

Prasun’s elder brother Pranay has told the police that he had mixed a high dose of medicines in payesh meant to kill the entire family.

All three surviving family members are admitted to NRS hospital.

The police said even if they were fit to be discharged, the three would find it difficult to find a place to stay as their own house where three murders were committed was sealed for investigation.