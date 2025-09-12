MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jadavpur University's third-year English honours student drowns in campus waterbody

Sources said Anamika, a resident of North 24-Parganas, was found unconscious in a pond near the UG Building late on Thursday, hours after she was last seen sitting by the water. She was taken to KPC Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead

Our Bureau Published 12.09.25, 07:06 AM
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University File image

A third-year English honours student at Jadavpur University drowned in a campus water body on Thursday evening.

Police identified the woman as Anamika Mondal.

Sources said Anamika, a resident of North 24-Parganas, was found unconscious in a pond near the UG Building late on Thursday, hours after she was last seen sitting by the water. She was taken to KPC Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Many on campus said the lack of CCTV cameras made it unclear what might have happened.

The pond where her body was found is near Gate 4.

A cultural programme, Baul Mela, was underway on campus when the incident occurred.

Police said a case of unnatural death would be registered at Jadavpur police station and the body would be sent for post-mortem on Friday.

