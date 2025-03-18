Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta bats for more campus security

The Jadavpur University vice-chancellor said on Monday that it was “essential” to install more CCTV cameras to ascertain in the future whether students were putting up “anti-national posters” on the campus.

“We want to strengthen the security on the campus. We need more CCTV cameras. Without the cameras, it will be difficult to ascertain whether students are putting up anti-national posters. It is essential that we bring more areas of the campus under CCTV cover,” said vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, who came to the campus after a 15-day break necessitated by health reasons.

Kolkata Police have started a suo motu case against unknown supporters of the Progressive Democratic Students Federation (PDSF) after an “Azad Kashmir” graffiti emerged under the outfit’s banner.

The police have drawn up a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanghita that criminalises any act that attempts to excite secession, armed rebellion and subversive activities.

Asked what he considered anti-national, Gupta said: “I will go by whatever the laws say on this. Nobody is above the law.”

The JU authorities want to discuss the proposals for enhanced security at an executive council meeting.

VC Gupta said that as he was merely an authorised VC and the government has mandated that an authorised VC must obtain permission to hold a meeting of the executive council — JU’s highest decision-making body.

They (JU authorities) have approached the education department seeking permission for the meeting.

“The issue of strengthening the security will be discussed when the council meets. I have asked officials to draft the letter which will be sent to the department. Holding a council meeting is also essential to finalise the university’s response to a Kolkata Police proposal to set up an outpost on the campus,” said Gupta.

On March 12, the police sought space from Jadavpur University to set up an outpost and barracks on the campus to “maintain a safe and secure environment... for smooth academic activities”.

The VC said they had to discuss whether they could allot 4,000 square feet on the campus to set up the police bandobast. “Let the council meet first,” Gupta said.

On March 1, education minister Bratya Basu was heckled on the campus when he went there to attend the annual general meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), a body affiliated with the Trinamool Congress.

The VC had to be hospitalised following a spike in his blood pressure days after

the unrest broke out on the campus.

On Monday, Gupta came at 11am and left by 2pm.

The vice-chancellor said: “We will again write to the state government so the campus polls can be held. We have always been in favour of the polls.”