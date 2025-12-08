MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Islamia hospital adds Braille maps, boards and becomes more inclusive

The hospital now has Braille script embossed boards outside every section of the hospital — wards, cabins and even labs

Our Special Correspondent Published 08.12.25, 05:16 AM
The Braille map of Islamia Hospital at the entrance

A hospital in central Calcutta just turned more inclusive.

A Braille accessibility project has taken off at Islamia Hospital in Colootola, on Central Avenue.

The hospital now has Braille script embossed boards outside every section of the hospital — wards, cabins and even labs.

A Braille map of the hospital greets visually impaired visitors at the entry. The stairs’ railings, too, have Braille indicating the floors.

Braille is a tactile writing system for people with visual impairments, created by Louis Braille in 1824, that uses a grid of six raised dots to represent letters, numbers, and punctuation marks.

The project at Islamia Hospital was undertaken by the Calcutta chapter of Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“Our vision is an India where every person can move freely and confidently, irrespective of ability. This Braille project is a step in that direction. We believe inclusion begins with infrastructure, and we hope more hospitals and public spaces join hands with us to build a truly accessible city,” said Shubham Karnani, chairperson of YI Kolkata.

Amiruddin Bobby, the councillor of Ward No. 54 and mayoral council member in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was present at the launch of the Braille project.

